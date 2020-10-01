Kevin And Eniko Hart Welcome New Baby Daughter

One of the biggest players in Hollywood has added another life force to his already big family. The Harts have announced they have given birth to a new baby.

As spotted on TMZ, Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko have confirmed their newest addition to the clan. On Tuesday, Septmber 29 Eniko made the formal announcement on her Instagram account. “| thankful • grateful • blessed 🙏🏽 a little bit of heaven sent down to earth.. welcome to the world baby girl..

we couldn’t love you more..💜 ✨Kaori Mai Hart✨ 9.29.20″.

On March 24 Eniko let the cat out of the bag via a very touching post. “BABY #2 🤍 in the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful! 👶🏽 soon to be a family of 6! 🤗 #glowingandgrowing✨” she wrote.

The Harts are now a family of six. Kaori Mai joins Kenzo, 2½, and Hendrix, 12, plus sister Heaven, 15. According to reports the mother and baby are doing just fine and expect to be released from medical care within a matter of days.