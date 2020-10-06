21 Savage & Metro Boomin “Runnin,” Teyana Taylor “Concrete” & More | Daily Visuals 10.5.20

Last Friday 21 Savage and Metro Boomin hit fans with some brand new work when they dropped Savage Mode 2 and luckily for everyone came through with some visuals to support their brand new collaboration project.

For the first visuals to their new project, 21 and Metro chose to breathe life into “Runnin” which features Savage taking back his well earned Grammy for a victory tour in Atlanta with fellow residents posing with the golden trophy.

From Hip-Hop to R&B, Teyana Taylor shows and proves that her love affair with her hubby of 5 years, Iman Shumpert is just as hot and passionate as ever in her sensual visuals to “Concrete.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Burna Boy featuring Stormzy, Drag-On, and more.

21 SAVAGE & METRO BOOMIN – “RUNNIN”

TEYANA TAYLOR – “CONCRETE”

BURNA BOY FT. STORMZY – “REAL LIFE”

QUEEN NAIJA FT. LIL DURK – “LIE TO ME”

DRAG-ON – “PART 36 FREESTYLE”

PROBLEM – “KEEP YA HEAD”

SINEAD HARNETT FT. MASEGO & VANJESS – “STICKIN’”

NOODAH05 FT. LIL BABY – “WILD CHILD”

JOHN GABBANA – “MY YEAR”

D FLOWERS – “COLD SHOWERS”

LOURDIZ – “SOMERSAULT”