Soulja Boy Cooking Up Tracks For 50 Cent Album

Soulja Boy Gives Production To 50 Cent

The musical relationship between rappers 50 Cent and Soulja Boy continues to flourish as SB recently revealed to RapUp.com that he has submitted production for Fif’s upcoming album and feels optimistic that he will get a placement.

“We were in California [last month] and 50 played his whole album, what he got so far,” said Soulja. “He was asking me for some beats, so I played some beats, gave him some beats. He’s got some tight beats from me too. I left him like five beats in California and he’s been recording on them,” the Atlanta rapper recently recalled.

Soulja Boy also revealed some aspects about Fif’s new album, which the G-Unit boss recently categorized as Get Rich or Die Trying 2011.

“He has some soul and he has people singin’ the different hooks,” Soulja revealed. “But he’s smart though. It’s still 50, but it’s on another level now. You know where he comes from.”

Adding, “His album was kinda dope. I ain’t gonna lie to you. That’s my big bro and all that. I got love for him. He’s got some good stuff on there.”

The two rappers have been buddy, buddy for some time now, with 50 most recently featuring on the SB track “Mean Mug” off his LP The DeAndre Way.