QAnon Banned Across The Board From Using Facebook & Instagram

Facebook has once more announced measures to block and ban groups using its platforms to incite violence, this time pointing its efforts towards the QAnon conspiracy theory. All pages, groups, and profiles connected to QAnon are effectively bammed from using both Instagram and Facebook according to the new rule.

By way of a Tuesday (Oct. 6) blog post, the social media giant expressed their direct aims in mobilizing its Dangerous Organizations Operations team instead of simply relying on user reports to highlight misuse on the platforms.

From FB.com:

Starting today, we will remove any Facebook Pages, Groups and Instagram accounts representing QAnon, even if they contain no violent content. This is an update from the initial policy in August that removed Pages, Groups and Instagram accounts associated with QAnon when they discussed potential violence while imposing a series of restrictions to limit the reach of other Pages, Groups and Instagram accounts associated with the movement. Pages, Groups and Instagram accounts that represent an identified Militarized Social Movement are already prohibited. And we will continue to disable the profiles of admins who manage Pages and Groups removed for violating this policy, as we began doing in August.

The renewed effort has, thus far, taken down around 1,500 pages, profiles, and groups across the two social media platforms. Across social media, many are noting that Facebook’s new tactic has removed some pages but a response to the measure from QAnon supporters has not been seen as of Wednesday morning (Oct. 7).

QAnon is described as a conspiracy theory alleging that a group of Satanist pedophiles is conspiring against President Donald Trump, similarly to Pizzagate. Supporters of the theory believe Trump is aiming efforts to take out the group in an event known as “The Storm.”

Photo: Getty