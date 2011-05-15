Drake And Lil Wayne Speak On Performing At Hot 97’s Summer Jam

Rappers Drake and Lil Wayne recently discussed their upcoming appearances at Hot 97’s Summer Jam 2011 concert taking place next month in New Jersey.

This year, the New York radio station’s annual concert features artists like Birdman, Rick Ross, Fabolous, Wiz Khalifa, Dipset, Waka Flocka Flames, Lloyd Banks and Friends and others.

Drake spoke on performing on the HOT 97 stage, saying:

“One of the greatest events of the year is HOT 97’s Summer Jam. When I was performing there, it was probably like one of the most overwhelming experiences of my life, but I can’t wait to come back and kill it.”

Lil Wayne also spoke on his thoughts of Summer Jam, saying:

“Hot 97’s Summer Jam is different from any other concert…to me it’s the Hip-Hop Woodstock. The electricity from the crowd is different, there’s so many people out there. “There were people as far as my eyes could see and honestly I got a little nervous, because I was a special guest so when I ran out there I didn’t know it was that many people out there. Like Whoa!”

Hot 97’s Summer Jam takes place on June 5th at the New Meadowlands Stadium in New Jersey, where tickets range from $45 for general entry, to $200 for VIP packages.