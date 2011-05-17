CLOSE
Kanye West Headlining Austin City Limits Festival With Big Boi, Cee Lo

Kanye Performing At Austin City Limits Festival

Kanye West is the latest celebrity to headline a music festival, this time Austin’s City Limits Fest.

Fans will celebrate the ten-year anniversary of the fest and listen to sounds from Kanye, Big Boi, Cee Lo, Nas And Damian Marley.

Also headlining will be Stevie Wonder who takes the stage Saturday September 17.

The three-day Austin City Limits fest kicks off Friday September 16.

For more information visit http://www.aclfestival.com/

