AKOO Clothing, Grand Hustle And Atlantic Records Launch Campaign For Supporters To Salute T.I. [Video]

AKOO Clothing Brand Launches Salute the King Campaign

AKOO Clothing, Grand Hustle and Atlantic Records are giving supporters of Clifford “T.I.” Harris a chance to send him a 15-30 second video message via http://www.salutetheking.com.

The campaign invites celebrity friends from Diddy, Nelly and actor Hosea Chanchez to hip-hop notables B.o.B and Killer Mike to send some positive words to the currently incarcerated star actor and rapper, T.I.

“We’re providing the public with a positive and creative outlet to express their love and appreciation for TIP,” states Jeff Belizaire, Director of Marketing for AKOO Clothing.

Here’s an example of a celeb shout to the King by his protege, B.o.B.

