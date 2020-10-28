Charlamange Tha God Inks New Deal With Audible

Beloved by most, hated by many, and annoyed by others, Charlamange Tha God‘s “no hairs on my tongue” way of life has helped turn him from a radio personality to New York Times best-selling author. According to Page Six, Tha God just inked a “multi-year deal, multi-project deal” with Amazon’s online podcast platform, Audible.

Naturally, this news only and adds more fuel to the burning rumor that he would be leaving the show that made him a household name, The Breakfast Club.

On Tuesday, Audible announced that Charlamagne and Kevin Hart are working together on a series of shows for the company. “The slate of episodic long-form Audible Originals will feature fiction and nonfiction scripted series from both emerging and high wattage superstar talent that the two entertainment giants personally source, cultivate and develop,” it said in a press release. “It will also include projects co-written and performed by Kevin and Charlamagne, as well as programs written and performed separately.”

Damn, Charlamagne Tha God AND Kevin Hart together on a podcast? Cue the cash register making a sale sound.

Though rumors of Charlmagne leaving The Breakfast Club have been ongoing for years, nothing has ever materialized and the morning show crew has kept going strong. But with news of his new endeavor being announced just months before his contract expires with the Club’s parent company, iHeartRadio, it’s starting to look like the morning trio is about to become a duo at dawn. But, we must mention Charlamagne also recently launched the Black Effect podcast network via iHeartRadio, too.

Do y’all think Charlamagne would or should leave The Breakfast Club and focus exclusively on his new Audible career? Would you miss him in the morning? Let us know in the comments section.