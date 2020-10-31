Busta Rhymes ft. M.O.P. “Czar,” Trippie Redd “Love Scars 4” & More | Daily Visuals 10.30.20

After years of laying dormant in his dungeon, the Flatbush Gawd known as Busta Rhymes has returned to Hip-Hop game with a new album, Extinction Level Event 2, and with it some new visuals that capture the royalty status that the man has built and constructed bar by bar.

Linking up with M.O.P. for the 300-ish visuals to “Czar,” Busta gets draped in Middle Eastern attire and rocks the crowd while Michael Blackson gets juxed for his jewels and sent back to the essence by the hands of the Hip-Hop legend.

From the old school to the new school, Trippie Redd finds himself in a brand new relationship with a magic practicing beauty for his clip to “Love Scars 4.” She really have to hit him with the voodoo doll?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Blac Youngsta featuring Lil Baby and Moneybagg Yo, Nyck Caution featuring Joey Bada$$, and more.

BUSTA RHYMES FT. M.O.P. – “CZAR”

TRIPPIE REDD – “LOVE SCARS 4”

BLAC YOUNGSTA FT. LIL BABY & MONEYBAGG YO – “I MET TAY KEITH FIRST”

NUCK CAUTION FT. JOEY BADA$$ – “HOW YOU LIVE IT”

KING VON FT. POLO G – “THE CODE”

QUEEN NAIJA – “PRETEND”

KING COMBS – “CARTIS”

YELLOPAIN – “MAKE BELIEVE (INTRO)”

ROOTS & TINGS FT. RICO PABON, LATEEF THE TRUTHSPEAKER & WINSTRONG – “ELECTION TIME”

MELODY THORTON – “GOODBYE TO HAPPINESS”

PETER $UN – “WORK”

GUAPDAD 4000 – “ALPHA”

MARK STEELE – “ALL WOUNDS”

BAKAR – “1ST TIME”