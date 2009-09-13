Lil Wayne Is A Father…Again

It has been confirmed that Lil Wayne welcomed a child into the world this week. Actress Lauren London’s PR people stated the child was born Wednesday, September 9th and it’s a healthy baby boy. As if being born on 09-09-09 wasn’t special enough, this is London’s first child and Lil Wayne’s third. The name of Baby Carter has not been released yet.

As for Weezy’s two other children, he has a 9-year-old girl named Reginae from his ex-wife Toya Carter and childhood sweetheart and a one-year-old boy named Dwayne Carter III from an unidentified woman. Papa Carter is also expecting a child with on again off again lady friend Nivea who has an on again off again R&B singing career.

Nivea also has three children with The-Dream who just married on again off again R&B singer Christina Milian who happens to also be pregnant by The Dream not Lil Wayne. The Dream has produced hits for Mariah Carey who married Nick Cannon who used to date Christina Milian.

Are you dizzy yet? Yeah, me too. I get the feeling these guys might need to get out the pool and meet some new people cause their world in entirely too small. I don’t know about you but after the past year or so I think I’m really suffering from what I call Weezy Fatigue. Luckily, I hear it’s treatable by taking two aspirin and not getting pregnant by Weezy in the morning.

Was that mean? Alright, congrats to all involved especially the new parents.