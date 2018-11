Cee Lo took the stage at last night’s Billboard Music Awards where he played a medley of his hits including “Crazy”, “Bright Lights (Bigger City)” and his current single “Forget You.”

The Gnarls Barkley head took things to a new level however when he did a 360° spin on the piano, playing while upside down.

Check out Cee Lo rock it below.

