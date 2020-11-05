Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Kidnapper Sentenced To A Quarter Century

With Tekashi 6ix9ine back to his old pre-snitching ways of dangerously trolling his rap peers and using social media to further his popularity in annoying ways, we’ve almost forgotten that a few people are still set to be sentenced thanks to his dime dropping ways.

One of those people is Anthony “Harv” Ellison who according to TMZ just found out his fate for his alleged role in the kidnapping of Tekashi 6ix9ine in 2018. Yesterday (Nov. 4) while the world awaited to results of the 2020 Presidential elections, a judge in federal court let Ellison know what awaited him for the foreseeable future and sentenced Ellison to 24-years in prison for racketeering, kidnapping, and assault charges. But that’s not all.

In addition to his time behind bars, Ellison was also sentenced to five years of supervised release. His sentence comes more than a full year after his trial — where Tekashi infamously snitched … taking the stand and identifying Ellison as his kidnapper.