Jermaine Dupri Addresses High School Students About The Importance Of Voting [Video]

Jermaine Dupri Wants You To Vote!

The League of Young Voters was invited to join Rock the Vote’s Democracy class in Atlanta, GA at Grady High School to discuss the importance of voting. The guest speakers were producer/songwriter/rapper Jermaine Dupri, Senator Jason Carter and V103.3’s Kenny Burns.

The League of Young Voters empowers young people nationwide to participate in the democratic process and create progressive political change on the local, state and national level – with a focus on non-college youth and youth from low-income communities and communities of color.

The League makes political engagement relevant by meeting young people where they are, working on issues that affect their lives, and providing them with tools, training, and support to become serious catalysts for change in their communities. Check out the video.