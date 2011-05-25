Beyonce Accused Of Stealing Billboard Awards Performance [Video]



Did Beyonce Steal Her Billboard Awards Performance?

Beyonce is facing harsh criticism for her 2011 Billboard Awards performance now that a number of people claim she stole it from another singer.

The Destiny’s Child star is accused of ripping off Italian pop star Lorella Cuccarini, who gave a strikingly similar performance last year.

Bey has since released a statement admitting that she was “inspired” by Cuccarini after being shown the routine by her makeup artist.

“My makeup artist showed me the performance of Lorella Cuccarini a year ago, and it inspired me so much,” she told AOL Music. “I then met with the talented people who worked on it. The technology and concept were so genius.”

Was Beyonce influenced or did she completely rip the singer off?

You decide.