HHW Gaming: When It Comes To Blowing Vape Smoke Into Your Xbox Series X, Xbox Says…Don’t

Yesterday (Nov.11), gamers began to worry after videos of Xbox Series X consoles began to circulate on social media. Xbox has finally responded.

The disturbing videos had gamers shook, believing that their brand new Xbox Series X consoles could possibly come with campfire feature,” as one Reddit user put it.

This nigga Xbox is smoking pic.twitter.com/Hqo7QHPO1F — 𝓒𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓲𝓼𝓱 𝓶𝓮 (@NICKBLanco_) November 11, 2020

The videos were seemingly debunked after a Spanish Twitter news account called Xbox Studio shared a video showing how people are making their consoles spew out spoke through the console’s top vent by using a household vape device.

For the English people: I want to show you, how, with a Vapor and turning off the console, you can make a situation that looks like the console is "On Fire" — Xbox Studio (@XboxStudio) November 11, 2020

Now, Xbox has finally responded to the videos, and it is telling Xbox Series X owners in its best Bryson Tiller voice… “Don’t.” A tweet from the official Xbox handle states:

“We can’t believe we have to say this, but please do not blow vape smoke into your Xbox Series X.”

They even issued a hilarious follow-up tweet for all “non-vape” related support you may need when it comes to setting up your new Xbox Series X or Series S console.

For any non-vape related support questions please check out the info here: https://t.co/3CVPbbNm6D — Xbox (@Xbox) November 11, 2020

Xbox’s social media manager deserves a raise that was well done.

We have no idea why anyone would engage in such ridiculous activity with a $499 console that at the moment is pretty hard to come by. The only issues Xbox Series X owners are experiencing are “regarding firmware compatibility with certain TVs. And Xbox Live was temporarily down yesterday, preventing some users from properly setting up their consoles,” according to IGN.

During our time with the console, we experienced no problems with overheating or smoking.

