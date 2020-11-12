HHW Gaming: ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’ Endowment Challenger Pack

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launch date is literally just a day away. When players load up the game, they can help the veterans who risked their lives for our country.

As part of the launch for Call of Duty” Black Ops Cold War, players will be able to support the Call of Duty Endowment, a non-profit organization that helps veterans in the US and UK find high-quality civilian jobs when they purchase the Call of Duty Endowment Challenger Pack. The new pack is available now in-game and in Warzone in December. 100% of Activision’s net proceeds from the Challenger Pack’s sales help veterans find employment. The Challenger Pack will be available until the $5 million is raised.

The pack will include

"The Stripe" Marksman Rifle Weapon Blueprint – Make your opponents see stars with the three-round bursts out of "The Stripe," which comes complete with multiple pre-configured attachments and a tiger-themed patriotic camo.

– Make your opponents see stars with the three-round bursts out of “The Stripe,” which comes complete with multiple pre-configured attachments and a tiger-themed patriotic camo. “The Standard Issue” Pistol Weapon Blueprint – It’s a mainstay for the most elite soldier’s loadouts for good reason. This reliable secondary weapon is complete with several pre-configured attachments.

Calling Card – Show off a bit of red and blue tiger camo and your support for helping to place veterans in high-quality jobs with this Calling Card. Equip it to your player profile in the Barracks section of Multiplayer or Zombies.

Emblem – Equip it in the Barracks section of Multiplayer or Zombies.

Weapon Charm – Add a bit of flair with this dog-tag themed weapon charm, which can be equipped to most weapons in the Gunsmith.

Sticker – Add the Sticker to nearly any weapon in the game, accessible through the Gunsmith.

Double Weapon XP Token – Double your weapon progression speed and unlock attachments in double-time whenever you want with this Double Weapon XP Token. Use it within the Multiplayer or Zombies menu.

Salute to the folks at Activision and Treyarch. A big salute to the veterans in the United States and around the world.

Photo: Activision / Treyarch