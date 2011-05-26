Eve Speaks On Her New Album & Why She’s On Nicki’s Side With The Lil Kim/Nicki Minaj Beef

Ruff Ryders’ First Lady is working on her newest album “Lip Lock” and is five songs away from its completion.

Although she’s been busy with her own music, Eve took time to weigh in on the war of words between the two MCs, explaining that Kim needs to stop fueling the fire of Nicki.

“I need her to stop. If I was Kim’s friend, I’d be like, yo. Because she’s Kim, period. So she never has to feed. She shouldn’t. It’s bad. It’s not a good look. If I was her friend, I’d tell her, yo, just come back bigger and better. The best way to get at people is to do you better than you’ve ever done you. So that’s it.”

She also gave props to Nicki for holding it down for the ladies in the rap game.

“I love it. You know, it’s definitely a nice group of females that’s out representing, but because I come from hip-hop, I need more females in hip-hop,” she continued. “Nicki definitely is holding the flag down, and a lot of people be wanting me to hate just because that’s how girls supposed to do in hip-hop, but I’m loving everything she does. But we need more females, man. There’s too much testosterone in the hip-hop game.”

The Philly native also made sure to give an update on her delayed album Lip Lock, revealing that she’ll be dropping her new single “Mama’s In The Kitchen” featuring Swizz Beatz in the next few weeks.