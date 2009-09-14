Jigga Man Had No Clue About Lil ’ Mama’s Co-Performance

Fans whom watched the 2009 VMA Music Awards found themselves shocked at some times and mildly amused at others. No doubt Kanye’s incessant whining and harshly forthcoming remarks made at the expense of Taylor Swift were one of the show’s main highlights, but someone else earned the honor of the most talked about loon to serve recent memory.

In a surprising move, Lil’ Mama of America’s Best Dance Crew fame, crashed Jay-Z’s and Alicia Keys performance of “Empire State of Mind” during the show’s grand finale. Onlookers watched as HOV visibly showed displeasure in the “Lip Gloss” rapper joining him onstage, even telling her that she was “T-Paining” at one point during the performance, making reference to when T-Pain commandeered the spotlight from Jay-Z’s performance of “D.O.A.”

Still, the superiorly below-lackluster female MC saw her performance through to the end. Representatives for the “Greatest Rapper of All Time” claimed that they had “no clue how” Lil’ Mama ended up on the stage during his performance.

In other Jigga and VMA related news, Wale announced via his Twitter page that he would be pushing the release of his debut album back. “D.C.’s savior,” who served as the house band leader for this year’s VMA’s, has decided to personally forgo the release of his highly anticipated Attention Defecit freshman offering for two weeks due to his participation in a tour that involves Lupe Fiasco and Jay-Z.

“Ok…I pushed my own album back two weeks..just two weeks..im goin on tour with lupe..and I scheduled a lot of talk shows.”

Speaking of albums, Jay-Z has already started working on his next studio album. Still untitled, HOV has promised that his next gift to the masses will be his “most experimental ever.”