The Drip Factory: Cardi B Gives The World A Look Into Offset’s Epic Sneaker Collection [Video]

If you ever doubted that Offset lives a life look no further to his kick game. His wife just shared some footage and it is clear Kiari is holding some heat.

As seen on Sneaker Freaker the Migos front man should no longer be slept on when it comes to feet pieces. Last week Cardi B gave a tour of their Atlanta mansion. During the Instagram Live the “Bodak Yellow” rapper captured her husband while in his shoe room. The scene was like none other as you could visibly see thousands of sneakers in arms reach. In the line of sight were stacks of rare Nike Dunks, Player Exclusives and Air Jordan’s. Also in the rotation were Air Force 1 High ‘Sheeds’ and Air Max 97’s.

Bardi shared her frustration saying “this is ridiculous” to which he responds “it’s a lifestyle”. “When I tell you this man owns like 3,200 pairs of shoes.. I think I own like 500. This man got so much f***ing sneakers; it’s not even funny” she added.

You can watch the clip below.

Photo: Prince Williams