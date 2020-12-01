The Butcher’s Back: Benny The Butcher Shares News Of Recovery With ‘The Joe Budden Podcast’

Benny The Butcher is still on the mend after suffering a gunshot to the leg in an armed robbery that took place in Houston late last month. Speaking for the first time since the shooting, the Buffalo, N.Y. MC sounded in good spirits but realizes that the fame and attention he attracts now has altered his perception of fame in his own view.

The Joe Budden Podcast featuring Rory, Mal, and Parks did one of their customary call-ins to a celebrity friend of the show. The Cash App Boys got right to the business and inquired about Benny’s condition and to learn more about the photo of a smiling Rick Ross standing behind him while seated in what appeared to be a wheelchair.

“LIke I tell n*ggas, I really ain’t feel famous until after I got shot,” Benny said about the incident. “I been through the streets. I done took all type of dope from n*ggas, I done did all type of sh*t to n*ggas, and [a] n*gga didn’t shoot me until I became a rapper. So I realize I’m in a different arena and I gotta play that way.”

The call shifted to the Ross photo with Joe and the rest of the pod inquiring if new music was being crafted inside Rozay’s lavish digs. Benny confirmed that they have joints in the can but was mum on whether or not the union in the Atlanta region was one of business, leisure, or both.

What hasn’t gone missing is Benny’s confidence in his work and pen, pledging to keep the work going. This call took place last Friday when the podcast was recording its Saturday episode, which was also The Butcher’s 36th birthday.

For what it’s worth, we’re glad to hear that Benny The Butcher will soon be back to serving up fresh work as is the Griselda and Black Soprano Family way.

