HHW Gaming: Kevin Durant Now The Face of ‘NBA 2K Mobile’ After Inking Partnership Deal With 2K

Kevin Durant is set to make his Brooklyn Nets debut in December. Before that happens, he is continuing to secure the bag off the court.

Today (Dec.1), 2K announced that it has inked what it calls a “first of its kind” partnership with Brookly Nets superstar Kevin Durant and his company co-founded with entrepreneur Rich Kleiman, Thirty-Five Ventures, to become the face of season 3 of 2K Mobile.

As part of the new long-term partnership, Durant and his Thirty-Five Ventures team will work with 2K on future game development, exclusive content, in-game merch, and more. The deal will also see Durant’s sports business platform, The Boardroom, work with 2K on developing original content. Also, Durant’s charitable organization, the Kevin Durant Charity Foundation, will team up with 2K Foundations to help renovate basketball courts and help underprivileged youth worldwide.

In a press release, Durant spoke on his new partnership, adding:

“I’ve been a fan of and worked with NBA 2K for years, so I’m thrilled to be the icon athlete of the NBA 2K Mobile app for Season 3. In addition to representing the mobile experience, I’m honored to be working in partnership with 2K on the franchise and contributing to the development of the game and the 2K experience outside of the game.”

NBA 2K Mobile Season 3 is officially live today and includes these new features:

Updated Look and Feel : Experience slick UI updates, numerous quality-of-life improvements, brand-new card designs, and exclusive card themes. Players also have the chance to obtain new legendary players including Manu Ginobili and Bill Walton at launch, with more coming throughout the season;

: Experience slick UI updates, numerous quality-of-life improvements, brand-new card designs, and exclusive card themes. Players also have the chance to obtain new legendary players including Manu Ginobili and Bill Walton at launch, with more coming throughout the season; New Event: King of the Court : Solo players can test their skills in the new multi-day tournament. Face off against seven opponents in a single-elimination bracket to receive point rewards; win or lose the tournament and proceed to another bracket, and check out the global leaderboards that track points per bracket with rewards for players;

: Solo players can test their skills in the new multi-day tournament. Face off against seven opponents in a single-elimination bracket to receive point rewards; win or lose the tournament and proceed to another bracket, and check out the global leaderboards that track points per bracket with rewards for players; New Card Themes : Access bi-weekly card themes starting December 1 that include No. 1 Draft Picks, Historic Greats, Seasonal and Holiday, other exclusive high-tiered themes released throughout the season, and more;

: Access bi-weekly card themes starting December 1 that include No. 1 Draft Picks, Historic Greats, Seasonal and Holiday, other exclusive high-tiered themes released throughout the season, and more; Additional Content: Players can also look forward to a new soundtrack, fresh MyPLAYER equipment added bi-weekly and fresh jerseys, courts, and player ratings to reflect the upcoming NBA season.

The news of the partnership with Durant was followed by the announcement of a new patch for NBA 2K21 on current-gen systems that will bring seasonal winter decorations to 2K Beach, various bug fixes, plus improvements to MyCAREER and MyTEAM modes.

NBA 2K Mobile is now available for FREE download in the App Store and Google Play. You can also read our review of NBA 2K21 on next-gen consoles by heading here.

Photo: Visual Concepts / NBA 2K Mobile