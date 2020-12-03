HHW Gaming: Call of Duty Endowment Program Announces Second Annual C.O.D.E. Bowl

Gamers from the military are picking up the sticks for a Call of Duty competition between military branches from the United States and the United Kingdom.

Today (Dec.3) The Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) announced its second ever C.O.D.E Bowl presented by the USAA. The charity event will take place on December 11 and will raise awareness and funds for veteran employment. For the first time ever all five U.S. Department of Defense military branches and UK military will be participating by sending members from their eSports teams.

For this year’s C.O.D.E. Bowl there will be three new teams making their debut US Marine Corps, US Air Force and the newly formed US Space Force. The United Kingdom’s British Army, Royal Air Force, and Royal Navy, participation makes this year’s C.O.D.E. Bowl the first trans-Atlantic military eSports competition to feature all of these branches.

Dan Goldenberg, Executive Director of the Call of Duty Endowment, spoke on the history making charity event stating:

“We are proud to have the United States and the United Kingdom militaries come together to participate in the C.O.D.E. Bowl. This will be the first time all military branches have come together for a spirited eSports competition with the added bonus of raising awareness for veteran employment and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with USAA to make this happen.”

USAA Chief Brand Officer Tony Wells who was an infantry officer in the US Marines added:

C.O.D.E. Bowl is a premiere gaming event made even more impactful by the work of the Endowment to help place veterans into careers following their military service. USAA is proud to support C.O.D.E. Bowl and expand our involvement in esports as a way to celebrate military members and veterans and help them connect with each other through games they love.”

The C.O.D.E. Bowl action begins 10:00 a.m. Pacific, December 11, and viewers will see eight teams led by a popular Call of Duty streamer plus another top influencer and service members from the United States and the United Kingdom. They will battle it out in the recently released Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War game in a tournament style competition. Each team will also be coached by by a Call of Duty League professional who will arm their teams with tips and strategy recommendations before each match.

Among the many sponsors for the event include Ram Trucks who will be giving away a 2021 Ram 1500 Built To Serve special edition truck to a deserving veteran and Scuf Controllers who will be an event partner for the second year in a row. All net proceeds from the event will be used to help place vets in high-quality jobs.

You can catch all the action on the Call of Duty YouTube and Twitch channels.

Photo: Call of Duty / C.O.D.E.