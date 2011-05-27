Diddy To Be Honored At ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards

Diddy To Receive Honor From ASCAP

Music mogul Diddy will be honored with the ASCAP Founders Award at the society’s 24th annual Rhythm & Soul ceremony next month in Los Angeles.

The American Society of Composer, Authors and Publishers will honor Diddy with the award, which is coveted as the society’s “most prestigious” honor, given to songwriters and composers who have had a major impact on the music industry.

“To be recognized for my contributions to music by ASCAP, an organization that represents music creators, is a true honor,” said Diddy. “All I wanted to do was make people dance and hopefully inspire others to never settle for anything but their best.”

Diddy is no stranger to ASCAP awards. The Combs has already received the Golden Note Award, which recognized him for his extraordinary career milestones. As well as winning the ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Songwriter of the Year four times. Dr Dre has also been honored with the prestigious Founders award.

The 24th Annual ASCAP Rhythm and Soul awards will take place on June 24, 2011 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.