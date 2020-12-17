DJ Akademiks Goes In On Ebro & Peter Rosenberg After Being Called “Softest Man In The Game”

DJ Akademiks is only a few weeks removed from being (officially?) fired from Complex’s Everyday Struggle but already one of the most criticized Hip-Hop personalities in the game is once again defending himself from his on-air peers.

Recently Hot 97‘s Peter Rosenberg decided to take a nice sized crap on the former Everyday Struggle co-host, referring to him as a “talentless hack” on Ebro In The Morning before really going in on Tekashi 6ix9ine’s former best friend.

“Let me tell you the level of tit mouse that dude was in that building and the way he walked in those hallways and the speed walk that dude does to avoid confrontation in real life. Akademiks, the level of bitch in that dude, OK? I am one of the softest dudes publicly in the history of Hip-Hop. I’m from Chevy Chase, Maryland. I went to Hebrew school, OK? With people named Slomo and Ari and Avi, OK?”

But Rosenberg wasn’t done just yet.

“This may be the only dude in the game who I would have zero hesitation scrapping with. I know you’re not much of a celebrity, you’re just a fat boy on Twitch. I would do a straight up celebrity boxing with you. I will Jake Paul Akademiks for charity. You are the softest man in the game.”

Oh word, Peter? It’s like that, b?

If we’ve learned anything from DJ Akademiks over the years it’s that he’s not one to stay shut when people come for him, including G’s like Freddie Gibbs. Clapping back from the comfort of his own home, Akademiks unloaded on Ebro, Rosenberg and anyone else who he feels has a problem with his “position” in the culture.

“Rosenberg works for Hot 97, these muthafuckas … yo, the Ebros and the Rosenbergs hate my position in the culture because Ebro used to be the place you needed to go to get relevance in Hip-Hop. That stopped being the case. Remember when he used to go on these rants? Like, ‘Yo, you’re not major league, you’re minor league’ and he used to determine what music actually got a chance to be seen and heard at the biggest levels.”

Akademiks then went in on radio in general suggesting that anyone working in that field basically doesn’t hold weight in today’s game.

“Radio is irrelevant. Now, I know he has a very important position at Apple Music, but truth be told a lot of that shit is coming through just the internet. He doesn’t have a hold on media anymore, I think he resents me for that.”

Well that went left real quick. Of course Akademiks decided to pile on as he does and remind Peter that the show he’s on doesn’t even bare his name in the title.

“I don’t need these niggas validation. Y’all niggas put on by ya’ll companies. Rosenberg, you’ve been doing radio mad long. I eclipsed your whole career like that! You’re not synonymous with this culture, your name don’t hold more weight than mine, that’s facts. Start talking about integrity and these other things, alright cool. But I built a platform I own, and at the end of the day, you a nigga that’s a C or D mic on a show that your name is not even in the title. I think it’s called Ebro In The Morning.”

Okay then. While DJ Akademiks didn’t accept Peter Rosenberg’s challenge for a fair one, he did say he’d whup they “asses on numbers whenever I want to.”

Well, we guess that’s the only arse kicking we’ll be seeing from these two anytime soon.