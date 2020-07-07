Freddie Gibbs Cooks DJ Akademiks To A Crisp On ‘Desus & Mero’ [Video]

When journalists go low, Freddie Gibbs goes lower. He had time for Hip-Hop’s most hated media personality.

As spotted on HipHopDX the Gary, Indiana MC made a recent appearance on the Desus & Mero show. As usual The Bodega Boys were combing through the biggest stories in popular culture. Things got interesting when the topic of DJ Akademiks’ and Kane’s online beef came up. The two got him on the video call and a roasting ensued.

‘This hoe ass got mad because he thought I was talking some shit about Gunna and T.I. or something like that, and when I made the little Jeezy comments, he wanted to jump in front of them bullets too” Gibbs explained. The two hosts then pointed out that Ak asked the “1985” rapper to provide copies of his taxes to confirm whether or not he is balling. “Crazy part is I just beat an IRS case too. I wasn’t going out like Ja Rule. For him to say that, you’re sound real federal. I don’t think Akadmiks even got a whip. He definitely is a mini van type of ni*** with the auto-sliding door.

Freddie went on to confirm that he wants all the smoke with the face of Everyday Struggle. “I will jump in the sewers to fight Akademiks right now. I would go Ninja Turtle on this ni*** right now. My son wanna whoop Akademiks and he’s two. He like, ‘F*** ABCs, we workin’ on how to say ‘Fuck Akademiks.’”

You can see the interview below.

"You sounding real federal." @FreddieGibbs came through to give us the final word on his beef with renowned cornball DJ Akademiks. #DESUSandMERO pic.twitter.com/NNKnSrb6zB — DESUS & MERO on SHOWTIME (@SHODesusAndMero) July 6, 2020

Photo: FilmMagic for Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival