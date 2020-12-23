CLOSE
HomeNews

Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Welcome Baby Boy, Ice Davis

Ice Ice Baby is here.

Gucci Mane Black Tie Gala

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir’s just earned a +1 to their family. The couple announced the arrival of their new son, Ice Davis.

Per current Hip-Hop power couple protocol, they made the announcement via social media. Guwop’s wife took to IG to announce the arrival.

“He’s here!!!!!!!!!!

ICE DAVIS🧊

12/23/20

7lbs

#ThankYouLord

OMG he is soooooo darn CUTE & PERFECT👶,” was the caption she used for a couple of her maternity shoot photos.

Pround papa Gucci followed by bigging up his better half.

“My wife just gave me a 7lb 1oz baby boy named ICE DAVIS thank u 😘🏹 he is here!!!!!!,” he tweeted.

Congratulations to the happy couple.

This story is developing. 

HipHopWired Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
gucci mane , keyshia ka'oir

MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
20 itemsWhodini Backstage At The UIC Pavilion
#RIPEcstasy: Rapper Ecstasy Of Whodini Fame Has Passed Away At 56
12.23.20
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close