Nicki Minaj & Cash Money Records Sued For $200 For Jackin’ “Rich Sex”, Allegedly

Just because Nicki Minaj is a brand new mommy, don’t think that people won’t still come for her bank account when unpaid royalties, allegedly, are involved.

This week the Queens rapper was hit with a lawsuit from Jawara Headly who says that Nicki ripped off his song “Rich Sex” after letting her hear his version of it a little before 2016. TMZ is reporting that Headly a.k.a. Brinx Billions slapped the Queen rapper along with Young Money, Cash Money and Universal Music Group with a $200 million suit claiming that Nicki not only jacked his cut, but even told him it would be “extremely marketable and become a global hit” after hearing his original version.

Brinx says he’s known Nicki since 2007, when they met on MySpace, but he’s still pissed his pal allegedly ripped specific lyrics, such as … “It ain’t such a thing as broke and handsome.” Beyond lyrics, he says her song also has similar music, musical notes, musical arrangement, musical beats and musical rhythm.

You know how far back you must’ve known someone to have met them on MySpace?!

Headly insists he’s the author/creator/composer/writer/producer of “Rich Sex” even though he’s not credited on the album as such. The thing is, TMZ found that he is indeed credited as a writer of the song on ASCAP’s database. Whether or not he ever got paid for being credited as a writer on the song is anyone’s guess.

Anyone who’s heard both songs would feel like Jawara has a rock-solid case on his hands, but that’s on a court to decide at this point.

No one from the defendant’s side has commented on the allegations so far.