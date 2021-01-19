R.A. The Rugged Man ft. Immortal Technique “Who Do We Trust,” Young Dolph “Large Amounts” & More | Daily Visuals 1.19.21

When heads talk about Hip-Hop OG’s still ripping mics in 2021 many forget that the likes of R.A. The Rugged Man and Immortal Technique are still doing the damn thing and today we get the two on the same cut getting their sociopolitical on.

For their visuals to “Who Do We Trust,” R.A and Technique get prepared for the white nationalist uprising that the Trump administration and his MAGAts seem intent on setting off. We riding with these men fa sho, fa sho.

Back in Memphis Young Dolph rolls through his hood in throwback whips including an OG Mercedes Benz that hasn’t been seen in a rap video since ’98 in his clip to “Large Amounts.” That was a comfortable ride though. Which rapper’s gonna be the first to bring back the OG MPV while making 40 G’s though?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Funk Flex featuring Fivio Foreign, Trae Tha Truth featuring Mysonne, and more.

R.A. THE RUGGED MAN FT. IMMORTAL TECHNIQUE “WHO DO WE TRUST”

YOUNG DOLPH – “LARGE AMOUNTS”

FUNK FLEX & FIVIO FOREIGN – “GAMETIME”

TRAE THA TRUTH & MYSONNE – “YOU KNOW HOW WE COMING”

RAHEEM DEVAUGHN – “MR. MIDNIGHT”

SMINO – “MLK DR”

SLAYBAN – “GC”

KNEW FELONY FT. UNCLE MURDA – “FUEGO”

O RACKS – “FIFTY 1 SIX”