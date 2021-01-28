CLOSE
2 Chainz “Grey Area,” Uncle Murda ft. Mysonne & Tamika Mallory “Change Gone Come” & More | Daily Visuals 1.28.21

2 Chainz politics at home and Uncle Murda breaks down America's racist politics. Today's Daily Visuals.

Last summer 2 Chainz dropped his sixth studio album, So Help Me God! at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic (well, one of the heights), and with heads still bumping album cuts on the block why not drop some new visuals in support of the project?

Dropping a new clip for the fan favorite cut “Grey Area,” 2 Chainz opts for a lazy day at home where he fixes himself a nutritious breakfast shake before trippin’ and going it doggy style. Watch the video and you’ll understand what we mean.

Back in Brooklyn Uncle Murda links up with Mysonne and Tamika Mallory to tackle America’s history of racial injustice for their clip to “Change Gone Come.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Tokyo Jetz featuring T.I., Chief Keef featuring Seddy Hendrinx and more.

2 CHAINZ – “GREY AREA”

UNCLE MURDA FT. MYSONNE & TAMIKA MALLORY – “CHANGE GONE COME”

TOKYO JETZ FT. T.I. – “KNOW THE RULES”

CHIEF KEEF FT. SEDDY HENDRINX – “OLA RUNT”

JAAH SLT – “2021 BANGER”

LIL MUK – “26 MISSED CALLS”

KIDD LEE FT. QUAVO – “CHAMPAGNE”

SLIMELIFE SHAWTY – “HOMICIDE”

BIG MOOCHIE GRAPE – “ANTHONY DAVIS”

Daily Visuals

