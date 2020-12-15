2 Chainz Blessing Black Entrepreneurs With New “Money Maker” Contest

2 Chainz is giving back in a big way for the holiday season with the announcement of his new contest for Black entrepreneurs.

On Monday (Dec 14), 2 Chainz took to Instagram to announce his latest partnership with YouTube for a new series as part of their #YouTubeBlackVoices Fund initiative, giving Black entrepreneurs a chance to win money for their business.

The Money Maker Fund consists of five episodes airing from Monday (December 14) through Friday (December 18) and features HBCU students and alumni pitching their business ideas to 2 Chainz, who will invest up to $55,000 into the best ones.

In the video announcing the launch, the “Grey Area” rapper explained why the initiative was important to him noting that the pandemic has made it difficult for all of us, noting that the need inspired his charitable donation to help encourage recipients to keep going.

“With this year being more than challenging to all of us, I am inspired by these courageous students who are still pushing through chasing their dreams and goals,” he said. “The idea behind the Money Maker Fund is simply to add more fuel to the already burning fire of ambition they showcase.”

YouTube also announced that the initiative served as a part of the commitment to give back to the Black artist community to inspire creatives to celebrate the Black identity and culture from their “unique experiences.”

“The #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund enables us to thoughtfully invest in amplifying the voices of Black artists not only by bringing their creative visions to life but by exploring and celebrating Black identity and culture from their personal perspectives,” YouTube Music’s Global Head of Artist Relations, Vivien Lewis, said in a statement.

Staying true to his word, on Tuesday (Dec 15), the “Not Invited” rapper announced the first winner of the contest, blessing Atlanta entrepreneurs 2 Girls and A Bag with an investment into their business.

Check out the heartwarming clip below.

