Bronx Street Renamed After Fred The Godson, Jim Jones, Fat Joe & More Attend [Video]

One of New York City’s most beloved underground rapper’s name will continue to live forever. Officials have ensured his legacy will be a mainstay in his hometown.

As spotted on HipHopDX the Bronx toasted to one of their brightest talents to emerge from the borough. On Monday, February 22 the corner of Leggett Avenue and Kelly Street officially was renamed Frederick “Fred the Godson” Thomas Way. Gordo originally grew up in that very same Longwood section so it was only fitting that the intersection would be designated as a tribute to the late MC. The ceremony was hosted by Rafael Salamanca, Jr, Chair of Land Use Committee for the New York City Council and Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. Diaz made it clear this was a big loss not only for the city but for the culture. “COVID stole a treasure from us,” Diaz said. “Fred the Godson is a lyrical treasure and a Hip-Hop legend.”

Also in attendance were several of his friends and Rap peers including Jim Jones who posted footage live from he event with a touching caption. “They gave Fred his own block which was his old black in th BX very dope Wish u could email me a record to get on from heaven love u bro” he wrote. Fat Joe also paid his respects in person and shared his love for Fred with an Instagram post. “God bless my brother @fredthegodsonmusic you did that Fred street renaming”.

Fred started suffering from acute Covid-19 symptoms on April 6, 2020. Thomas died two weeks later at Montefiore Medical Center on April 23, 2020. He would have turned 36 this week.