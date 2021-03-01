Dancer Claims Professional Snitch Tekashi69 Hit Her With A Champagne Bottle At Strip Club

It seems Tekashi 6ix9ine might have to return to the place that made him infamous; the courtroom. A dancer has hit him with a lawsuit after he allegedly hit her.

As spotted on TMZ, the Brooklyn native is being accused of doing the absolute most at a gentleman’s club in Miami. The write-up states that he and his crew paid a visit to the Gold Rush Cabaret, no relation to Nicky Santoro, on February 20. While enjoying the night out, things got a bit hairy after someone allegedly called him a snitch. Dancer Alexis Salaberrios says that the troll threw a champagne bottle at the individual who slandered him, but like many of his most recent songs, it missed. The bubbly ended up striking her in the head instead.

As expected, she has filed legal paperwork seeking damages from the rapper, claiming he threw the “deadly object with intent to commit serious bodily injury.” The incident apparently caused her enough harm that she required an emergency room visit. There the medical staff had to use staples to close the wound. Salaberrios also claims that the establishment rushed the rainbow-haired troll out of danger immediately after things got crazy. Additionally, she says that staff pressured her not to inform the police, but she did. Her lawyer David M. Tarlow says she is suing Tekashi for aggravated battery and the Gold Rush Cabaret for gross negligence.

The “GOOBA” performer’s lawyer Lance Lazzaro told TMZ he was not involved in the melee. “There are video cameras in the establishment. It’s an attempt to shake him down. If he is served properly, we will immediately move to have it dismissed,” he said.

Photo: @JustInMyView