10 Things We Learned from Fredo Bang on The Breakfast Club

Fredo Bang’s been in the rap game for a few years now, and though he’s still looking for his true breakout record in the game, he’s made quite the name for himself in the South plus certain circles and is now looking to ride that buzz from coast to coast.

Earlier this week, the Baton Rouge rapper swung by The Breakfast Club in his Southernplayalistic steez to talk about music, religion, and porn. Seriously.

Answering all questions thrown at him by Angela Yee, DJ Envy, and Charlamagne Tha God, Fredo obviously doesn’t have a problem living his life as an open book and isn’t scared to be judged by fans and listeners regardless of how “embarrassing” something might seem. Gotta respect that.

Here are the 10 things we learned from Fredo Bang.

Though Boosie Badazz is Fredo’s cousin, the two haven’t collaborated on anything to date. Fredo says he ran into him in the airport in Atlanta one time, and Boosie told him they’d work together after they exchanged numbers, “but he ain’t never picked the phone up.” Damn, bro.

—

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty

