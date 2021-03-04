Lil Nas X Reveals Tekashi 6ix9ine Slid In His DMs After The Snitch Posts Homophobic Joke

Tekashi 6ix9ine is definitely good at trolling, but he just learned that Lil Nas X is even better at the social media skill.

The informant, for whatever reason, thought it was a good idea to try the “Old Town Road” crafter on Instagram posting a derogatory and homophobic comment about Lil Nas X in a DJ Akademik’s post about China requiring foreign visitors to undergo anal COVID-19 swabs. In his joke that missed epically, 6ix9ine wrote that Nas X has “entered the chat.”

In response, Lil Nas X showed the “GUMMO” “rapper” that his troll game is way better sharing a screenshot of Tekashi 6ix9ine in his DMs shooting his shot sending flirty messages asking “Yo,” before inquiring, “Gonna be in ya city soon what you doing lol?” accompanied by a heart emoji asking “this you?”

Feeling the pressure, 6ix9ine quickly responded, denying he isn’t down with the rainbow flag despite running around with rainbow hair. The admitted rat shared a video showing fans that he did not send the messages warning Lil Nas X not to play with him. “Before this sh*t even starts we’re gonna nip this sh*t in the bud,” Tekashi begins. “This is my ‘Gram right here. 6ix9ine, that’s my account.”

Now, he must have forgotten that everyone knows you can “unsend messages,” also, a message request was clearly visible, suggesting that 6ix9ine deleted the messages before recording the video.

Now, maybe Tekashi was just trying to get a feature from Lil Nas X, who knows. But if, in fact, was shooting his shot, nobody is judging him. He should be able to live in his truth. But he also better think twice before trying Lil Nas X cause he’s a master at this social media game.

Just saying.

