Kanye West Designs His Own Clothing Line In Paris

Kanye West Developing Fashion Line in Paris

Maybe Watch The Throne is being held up because Kanye West has his mind on his new clothing line that is in the works according to The Daily Telegraph.

The former Fendi intern has dabbled in the fashion world before collaborating with Nike, Louis Vuitton and his own label Pastelle never surfaced, but lucky for us, he’s back at it.

Kanye is rumored to be setting up shop in Paris readying his line and this time it’s not just accessories for someone else. And what’s even more exciting is that the line may be up and running as early as September. So if you dig Yeezy’s threads and you want to rock some unisex blouses then prepare yourself for West wears.

Would you wear Kanye West fashions?

‎