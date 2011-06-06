Lil Wayne Talks With MTV About Being The Right Choice To Bring Hip-Hop Back To The Unplugged Stage [Video]

Lil Wayne Wanted ‘Unplugged’ To Be ‘Flawless’

The MTV Unplugged series hasn’t featured a hip-hop act in a decade. Lauryn Hill and Jay-Z filmed their specials back in 2001 and now finally Lil Wayne is bringing rap back to MTV’s live band segment.

The show will air on June 12th and Wayne spoke with Sway about the performance and why he’s the man for the job. “It’s very intimate and they damn sure picked the right artist to do it, because if you’re not a full artist, you can’t do that,” Weezy said in regards to being able to pull off an MTV Unplugged.

“You have to be a full-circle artist. You have to have everything, because it’s so intimate. And if there are any flaws, they will be spotted. So I suggest you be flawless,” said Tunechi.