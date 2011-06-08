Lauryn Hill Pens Open Letter To Fans About Pregnancy

Lauryn Hill Writes Letter About Pregnancy

Lauryn Hill is speaking further on her pregnancy after confirming to fans that she’s expecting her sixth child.

The Fugees singer has released an open letter and in it apologizes for tour mishaps but makes mention of her “expanding family.”

Check out L-Boogie’s open letter below.

As previously reported, there’s been confusion about the paternity of Hill’s baby.

After reporting that Hill was married to Rohan Marley, son of Bob Marley, the coffee connoisseur reached out to HipHopWired on Twitter to say,

Hill has yet to respond.

Check out some more pictures of L Boogie below.

