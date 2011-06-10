Did It Finally Happen? Is Kelly Rowland Badder Than Beyonce? [Photos]

Who’s cuter? Beyonce or Kelly Rowland?

For years there’s been a back and forth debate over which Destinys Child singer was hotter; Beyonce Knowles or her “sister” Kelly Rowland.

The two ladies have both been praised for their bodies and their looks, but Bey has been known to take the cake—often for her curvier figure and vampish sex appeal.

In recent months however Rowland’s not only been looking better than ever, she’s seen her solo career reach new heights with her explosive single “Motivation” hitting #1 on the Billboard charts and with her new job as a judge on Simon Cowell’s X-Factor.

Tie that in with her body looking toned and tightened and an undeniable glow on her face and we’ve got a debate on our hands.

Has she finally done it?

Is Kelly Rowland officially badder than Beyonce?

Let’s take a look…

