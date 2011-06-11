CLOSE
Frank Ocean To Work With Kanye West and Jay-Z on “Watch The Throne”

Frank Ocean To Work With Kanye West and Jay-Z

Things can’t get much better for Odd Future crooner Frank Ocean.

After creating a self made buzz from the release of his Nostalgia, Ultra EP, the singer/songwriter revealed through his Tumblr that he’s headed in the studio with Kanye West and Jay-Z to work on their upcoming collaborative album Watch The Throne.

“i don’t wanna spoil too much for you, but.. you’re on a plane right now to the east coast to work with kanye west & jay-z. it’s all working out kid. you made it,” Ocean revealed through a Tumblr entry titled “five-years-ago self.”

Ocean, who has been signed to Def Jam Recordings since January of 2010, has also worked with Justin Bieber, John Legend, Nas, Pharrell and Jay-Z’s wife Beyonce Knowles.

Previous reports stated that Jay-Z and Kanye West are planning to release their joint album on July 4th.

