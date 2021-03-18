Jay-Z Details Recent Deals With Ace Of Spades And TIDAL In New Interview

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Jay-Z continues to prove he isn’t a businessman but a business, man. The Brooklyn native unpacks his latest movements in a new Q&A.

As spotted on HipHopDX the self-proclaimed God MC is living his best life only a couple months into 2021. In February he announced a 50/50 partnership with Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton for his Armand de Brignac champagne brand. He then doubled up with another big move by selling a sizeable stake in TIDAL to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. In a recent interview with South China Morning Post he expressed his thanks to his new partnerships for seeing the true value of both entities.

“I’m very fortunate. Jack Dorsey, who created Twitter, Square and Cash App, and Philippe [Schaus] and the guys who created LVMH – you couldn’t ask for better partners; they’re the top of the top,” he revealed. “[Things] usually align like that when people do really great things. You could get into partnerships and people short-change the business for different reasons. These guys don’t cut corners, they try to get it right. It’s about respect.”

Hov would go on to admit that his success is not driven by his celebrity alone; specifically for his wine. “We ran this brand from the office with eight or nine people, a really small, scrappy group,” Jay-Z explained. “We became very successful and we’ve always looked at LVMH as the pinnacle of what we represent, a group that creates things based on their love of luxury, of getting the details perfectly correct. If I’m going to be in a partnership, especially with a brand that’s so successful, it has to enhance the brand, it can’t hinder it.”

You can read the interview in its entirety here.