Lebron James Comes Up Short As Dallas Mavericks Win NBA Championship

Dallas Mavericks Won NBA championship For The First Time

The Dallas Mavericks won their first NBA championship in the franchise’s history last night as they beat the heavily favored Miami Heat 105-95 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

The season that ended with no top seeds in the Finals and the “Big Three” becoming the most hated tandem in years, came to a close with Dirk Nowitzki capturing the elusive ring.

Dirk shot 1 for 12 in the first half but managed to pull it together to win and also grab the MVP award. Jason Terry came off the bench to drop 19 points in the first half and 27 in the game while playing 34 minutes.

“I’m so happy for Dirk,” said Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle after the game. “I’m so happy for the Mavericks’ organization, which is such a class organization, as are the Miami Heat.”

Jason Kidd, the 38-year-old point guard made two trips to the Finals before but the third time was a charm for the veteran who claims he has two or three more years left in the league.

The Mavericks won four of the series’ last five games which was an avenging sight for a Dallas team that lost Game 6 of the 2006 finals where the Heat celebrated their first title on the Mavericks home floor.

“Tonight,” Jason Terry said, “we got vindication.”

Lebron James shook a few hands but headed back to the locker room before any celebrating began. His 21 point performance was below his average and he will be under more scrutiny this summer than ever.

A dejected Chris Bosh dropped to the floor in tears on the way to the showers and the post game conference had entertaining comments. Congratulations Dallas.