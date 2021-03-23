Cyborg Had Time: Ray Fisher Demands WarnerMedia To Release ‘Justice League’ Investigation Findings I

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Ray Fisher put his victory lap on pause following Zack Snyder’s Justice League’s well-received release to give WarnerMedia and its CEO a piece of his mind.

The actor who is being celebrated for his amazing performance as Victor Stone, aka Cyborg in Zack Snyder’s redo of the “Josstice League” disaster, had some time for WarnerMedia’s CEO, Ann Sarnoff. Following comments made in a Variety interview by Sarnoff, Fisher let the chopper spray on Twitter.

During the interview, Variety‘s Brent Lang asked Sarnoff about the studio’s investigation into Joss Whedon and whether it corroborated Fisher’s claims of Whedon’s racism and abuse while directing 2017’s critically panned film Justice League. Fisher took to Twitter to call out Whedon’s on-set behavior last July accusing the director of “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behavior.

Fisher wasn’t done there. He also called out the film’s producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg, accusing them of enabling Whedon’s problematic behavior. Following Fisher’s claims, WarnerMedia conducted an internal “investigation into the Justice League movie has concluded, and remedial action has been taken.”

“Our investigator, Judge Katherine Forrest, has issued statements specifically about (DC Films president) Walter Hamada, saying that there was no evidence of interference by Walter in the investigation. She said that the cuts made in the Joss Whedon version of Justice League were not racially motivated. We took it very seriously, so we hired one of the top investigators out there and gave her a tremendous amount of leeway,” Sarnoff revealed to Variety.

The publication also inquired if Sarnoff knew about the NDA that Fisher signed that prevented him from speaking about what happened while Joss was directing Justice League. Sarnoff claims she knew nothing about the NDA while also revealing that Hamada offered Fisher a role in the forthcoming Flash movie despite many reports indicating he is out of the DCEU.

Fisher caught wind of the comments and slammed Sarnoff while demanding WarnerMedia share the findings of the investigation in a series of Tweets writing:

“Apparently some folks at @WarnerMedia think that a room full of executives saying “we can’t an angry Black man at the center of the movie” (and then reducing/removing all Black and POC from that movie) isn’t racist. Odd.”

“The investigator hired by @WarnerMedia was brought on to help the company assess and evade legal liabilities. Continually touting her status as a FORMER federal judge in an attempt to sway public opinion is obvious and desperate. She is now simply a lawyer.”

“As I’ve said—people will attempt to shift blame completely to Joss Whedon for the Justice League reshoots. Toby Emmerich, Geoff Johns, and Jon Berg share in that responsibility; with Johns working directly with Joss on restructuring the script based on the execs’ convos.”

“There really was nothing that Walter did against Ray, in fact he offered him a role in the Flash movie.” AND “Walter happens to be a person of color, so he knows what that feels like.” are the absolute definition of tone deaf.”

“Final thought for now: Rather than trying to convince people on what the Justice League investigation DIDN’T find—how about you start telling them what it DID? The public is a lot smarter than what you’re giving them credit for. The proof is there. More soon. A>E”

WarnerMedia needs to do right by Ray Fisher.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83