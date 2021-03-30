Memphis Rapper NLE Choppa Arrested On Several Charges In South Florida

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

NLE Choppa is now saddled with legal troubles after he was arrested Sunday (March 28) in South Florida on a variety of charges. The 18-year-old Memphis rapper was charged with carrying a concealed firearm, possession of Xanax, possession of cannabis, and burglary of an unoccupied structure according to the arrest report.

NLE Choppa, real name Bryson Lashun Potts, was arrested in the town of Davie after he was attempted to retrieve a watch from a car that was in a tow yard, as reported by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. The car itself was already in the compound due prior to NLE Choppa returning to the tow yard for reasons that haven’t been shared by the authorities.

The arrest reports say that Davie Police were alerted that a secured vehicle storage lot was broken into and a dispatcher watching a live camera feed of the lot witnessed two vehicles parked at the tow yard, which was closed for business at the time. An unknown number of people exited the cars, hopped the fence, and scoured the tow yard for the towed vehicle.

The arresting officer wrote in the report that one of the suspects was wearing a Black ski mask, and a Black jacket, who was later revealed to be NLE Choppa himself. The Ford Expedition the group was traveling in was stopped by police where they discovered NLE Choppa and another man sitting on top of a Glock 27 with an extended clip, and an AK-47 Draco, both fully loaded.

Police also found a quarter ounce of marijuana and three Xanax pills. NLE Choppa claimed ownership of the backpack the drugs were found in.

All of this comes as NLE Choppa underwent something of a rebrand after becoming a father last year, embracing veganism and farming among other pursuits. He is currently being held in a Broward County Jail as he awaits sentencing.

—

Photo: Broward County Sherriff’s Office