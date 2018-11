50 Cent’s New Haircut

Wait, is that you Curtis?

Well we think it is…

Rap mogul 50 Cent was spotted in Aruba last night, sporting a new look haircut for the premiere of his new movie Things Fall Apart at the Aruba Film Festival.

Maybe the mop top look is in this summer…

Take a look.

Hit the next pages to get a couple more glances at Curtis’ new do.

1 2 3 4Next page »