Meek Mill Blesses His Grandmother With A New Home

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Meek Mill might’ve developed a reputation for being a bit stingy thanks to a situation that included some kids selling bottled water, but it looks like the Philadelphia rapper has no problem splurging on his family.

Earlier this week the “What’s Free?” rapper took to Instagram to show just how much he loves his grandmother by revealing he’d just bought her a brand new home. With the caption reading “Loyalty is not just a word💎 Kick ya feet up Grandmom 💎 My dads mom #newcrib. I’m Prada myself! Ya definition of real not the same as mines I get it!”

The man should in fact be “Prada” himself as not many rappers who experience success remember to do things like this for their grandparents. Sure they look out for their mom and pops, but the grandmothers and grandfathers sometimes get forgotten in that mix.

Meek even posted a warming and touching video of himself presenting the new digs to his grandmother and yes, we got all the feels.

As you can see the fancy crib even comes with a motorized stairlift that not many older folk can afford to have when living in a two-story home. That shows that the man obviously loves his grandmama.

Shout outs to Meek Mill for keeping his family living comfortably and safe. More of this from our Hip-Hop artists, please.