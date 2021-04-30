HHW Gaming: 2021 NFL Draft Picks Trevor Lawrence, Trey Lance & Zack Wilson Now Playable In ‘Madden NFL 21’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

You don’t have to wait for the new Madden game to take the 2021 NFL Draft prospects for a spin. Some lucky fans will even be able to test your skills against them as well.

Friday (Apr.30), EA Sports announced it has teamed up with this year’s top NFL Draft picks in celebration of Thursday night’s (Apr.29) draft. Today, Madden fans can play with Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, and Trey Lance in Madden Ultimate Team.

Also announced, 23 rookies will play Madden NFL 21 as their new team for the first time against seven lucky fans starting today through Monday, May 3. Those fans were chosen after interacting with the players as they were drafted during the NFL Draft.

Finally, Madden fans can also look forward to a tournament to end the weekend on Sunday, May 2. The Madden Championship Series will present The Madden Bowl: Draft Edition, and you will be to catch it on on EA Madden NFL Twitch, the Madden Competitive Gaming YouTube Channel, and the ESPN APP. NFL rookies will be featured during the Madden Bowl Broadcast.

Madden NFL 21 and Madden NFL Gen 5 are currently available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Photo: EA Sports / Madden NFL 21