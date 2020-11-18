HHW Gaming: Madden NFL 21 Next-Gen Aims To Deliver The Realistic Football Experience Fans Have Longed For

When Madden NFL 21 launched back in August, it didn’t blow anyone away once again, being labeled as the same Madden game with one new trick. EA hopes that Madden NFL Gen 5 delivers a fresh new experience that fans of the franchise have longed for.

With the arrivals of the Xbox Series S|X and PlayStation 5, EA Sports is using the power of the next-gen consoles to take Madden NFL to another level. Today (Nov.18), the game studio has unveiled Madden NFL Gen 5 to the world, and it’s boasting vast improvements from the current-gen version of Madden NFL 21 that failed to impress.

So what’s new?

Well, first and foremost, Madden NFL looks better than ever thanks to the amazing graphics that Microsoft and Sony’s next-gen consoles can deliver. Players’ bodies on the virtual field now match their real-life counterparts with unique body compositions across all positions. Madden NFL 21 didn’t really deliver the presentation that NFL fans are used to getting when watching their favorite teams on Sundays. Madden NFL Gen 5 aims to rectify that situation. EA boasts that Madden NFL Gen 5 is the “most immersive Madden NFL experience to date” thanks to enhanced game-day presentation through new visual details made possible by new features like deferred rendering and lighting, stunning new weather details, and location-

based audio that will bring the sights and sounds of your game to life.

Oh, and, of course, we can’t forget the blazing fast load times that will ensure you’re playing more instead of waiting.

So here is the breakdown.

When players pick up the sticks in Madden NFL Gen 5, they will notice immediately that players now move more realistically on the field. The next-gen version of Madden utilizes Next-Gen Stats (a small chip placed in the shoulder pads of players tracked by sensors placed all over the stadium that tracks player movement) that will now allow players to experience exactly how NFL players move on the field. Movement is now more fluid than ever, receivers run their routes the same way they do in real life, defensive backs respond to the ball better, running backs hit holes with precision and make cuts just like in real life.

Next-Gen Stats will also improve replays substantially with new power replays that highlight the game’s biggest moment and providing in-depth stats that the current-gen version of Madden NFL 21 couldn’t. Play-calling has also been improved and is more customizable and intuitive than ever. You will now be able to tag your favorite plays, and thanks to intuitive Star-driven play-calling, you can get the ball into your team’s superstar to take advantage of their X-Factor abilities.

Madden NFL Gen 5 will also take full advantage of the PS5’s DualSense haptic controllers allowing players to feel the impact of passes, catches, tackles, hits, and kicks.

How will upgrading work? EA announced that players who own Madden NFL 21 on either PS4 or Xbox One X will be able to upgrade to the next generation of Madden NFL 21 for FREE. All of your progress from Madden Ultimate Team, Franchise modes, and The Yard will carry over to the next generation.

If you were one of those folks who waited, you could purchase NXT LVL editions of Madden NFL 21 on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 for $69.99, and it will come with additional high-value Madden Ultimate Team content.

The next-generation of Madden NFL 21 arrives on December 4. You can take a deep dive into Madden’s new features in the trailer below.

—

Photo: EA Sports / Madden NFL 21