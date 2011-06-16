Beyonce Promises To Release “4” Album June 28

Beyonce Not Pushing Back 4 Album

Reps for Beyonce are denying reports that the singer’s album has been pushed back from its June 28 release date.

As previously reported, her 4 album leaked to the net earlier this month and rumors swirled that the singer and Columbia Records would be revamping the project.

A reporter for the company’s blog contacted the singer’s publicist, who released a short statement saying,

“Beyoncé’s album, 4, will be released on June 28.”

Columbia Records has yet to confirm the report.