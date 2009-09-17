Ice Cube To Receive BET “Icon Award”

Amerikka’s Most Wanted Ice Cube will be presented with the “I Am Hip-Hop” Icon Award as this year’s BET Hip-Hop Awards. The Awards will be held on October 10 in Atlanta at the Bousfeuillet Jones Civic Center and will premiere on BET on October 27th at 8 p.m. Cube’s partner in comedy Mike Epps will be the host of this year’s awards.
Lil Wayne is nominated in multiple categories including “MVP Of The Year” alongside Drake, Jay-Z and Kanye West. Drake will also be competing against Kid Cudi, Wale and Dorrough for “Rookie Of The Year Honors.” The highly contested “CD Of The Year” category will see Young Jeezy, Kanye West, T.I., Q-Tip and Eminem scrap it out for the coveted award.
Here is the complete list of nominees for the 2009 BET Hip-Hop Awards:
Best Hip-Hop Collabo
Jim Jones & Ron Browz f/ Juelz Santana – Pop Champagne
Lil Wayne f/ Bobby V – Mrs. Officer
Rick Ross f/ John Legend – Magnificent
T.I. f/ Rihanna – Live Your Life
Young Jeezy f/ Kanye West – Put On
Best Live Performer
Busta Rhymes
Jay-Z
Lil Wayne
T.I.
Kanye West
Lyricist of the Year
Drake
Eminem
Jay-Z
Lil Wayne
Kanye West
Video Director of the Year
Gil Green
Anthony Mandler
Mr. Boomtown
Chris Robinson
Hype Williams
Producer of the Year
Ron Browz
Cool & Dre
Tha Bizness
T-Pain
Kanye West
Track of the Year
Day “N” Nite – Kid Cudi
D.O.A. (Death of Auto Tune) – Jay-Z
Every Girl – Young Money (Lil Wayne, Drake, Jae Mills, Gudda Gudda & Mack Maine)
Live Your Life – T.I. f/ Rihanna
Turn My Swag On – Soulja Boy Tell’em
CD of the Year
Eminem – Relapse
Q-Tip – The Renaissance
T.I. – Paper Trail
Kanye West – 808 & Heartbreak
Young Jeezy – The Recession
Rookie of the Year
B.O.B.
Dorrough
Drake
Kid Cudi
Wale
Best Hip-Hop Video
Dorrough – Ice Cream Paint Job
Eminem – We Made You
Jay-Z – D.O.A. (Death of Auto Tune)
Kid Cudi – Day “N” Nite
T.I. f/ Rihanna – Live Your Life
MVP of the Year
Drake
Jay-Z
Lil Wayne
T.I.
Kanye West
DJ of the Year
DJ AM
DJ Drama
DJ Khaled
DJ Tony Neal
DJ Greg Street
Hustler of the Year
Diddy
Drake
Jay-Z
Lil Wayne
Kanye West
Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style)
Jay-Z
Kid Cudi
Lil Wayne
Soulja Boy Tell’em
Kanye West
Best Hip-Hop Blog Site
All Hip Hop
Nah Right
SOHH
This Is 50
World Star Hip Hop
People’s Champ (Viewers Choice)
Dorrough – Ice Cream Paint Job
Fabolous f/ The-Dream – Throw It In The Bag
Kid Cudi – Day “N” Nite
Soulja Boy Tell’em – Turn My Swag On
Kanye West f/ Young Jeezy – Amazing