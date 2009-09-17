Ice Cube To Receive BET “Icon Award”

Amerikka’s Most Wanted Ice Cube will be presented with the “I Am Hip-Hop” Icon Award as this year’s BET Hip-Hop Awards. The Awards will be held on October 10 in Atlanta at the Bousfeuillet Jones Civic Center and will premiere on BET on October 27th at 8 p.m. Cube’s partner in comedy Mike Epps will be the host of this year’s awards.

Lil Wayne is nominated in multiple categories including “MVP Of The Year” alongside Drake, Jay-Z and Kanye West. Drake will also be competing against Kid Cudi, Wale and Dorrough for “Rookie Of The Year Honors.” The highly contested “CD Of The Year” category will see Young Jeezy, Kanye West, T.I., Q-Tip and Eminem scrap it out for the coveted award.

Here is the complete list of nominees for the 2009 BET Hip-Hop Awards:

Best Hip-Hop Collabo

Jim Jones & Ron Browz f/ Juelz Santana – Pop Champagne

Lil Wayne f/ Bobby V – Mrs. Officer

Rick Ross f/ John Legend – Magnificent

T.I. f/ Rihanna – Live Your Life

Young Jeezy f/ Kanye West – Put On

Best Live Performer

Busta Rhymes

Jay-Z

Lil Wayne

T.I.

Kanye West

Lyricist of the Year

Drake

Eminem

Jay-Z

Lil Wayne

Kanye West

Video Director of the Year

Gil Green

Anthony Mandler

Mr. Boomtown

Chris Robinson

Hype Williams

Producer of the Year

Ron Browz

Cool & Dre

Tha Bizness

T-Pain

Kanye West

Track of the Year

Day “N” Nite – Kid Cudi

D.O.A. (Death of Auto Tune) – Jay-Z

Every Girl – Young Money (Lil Wayne, Drake, Jae Mills, Gudda Gudda & Mack Maine)

Live Your Life – T.I. f/ Rihanna

Turn My Swag On – Soulja Boy Tell’em

CD of the Year

Eminem – Relapse

Q-Tip – The Renaissance

T.I. – Paper Trail

Kanye West – 808 & Heartbreak

Young Jeezy – The Recession

Rookie of the Year

B.O.B.

Dorrough

Drake

Kid Cudi

Wale

Best Hip-Hop Video

Dorrough – Ice Cream Paint Job

Eminem – We Made You

Jay-Z – D.O.A. (Death of Auto Tune)

Kid Cudi – Day “N” Nite

T.I. f/ Rihanna – Live Your Life

MVP of the Year

Drake

Jay-Z

Lil Wayne

T.I.

Kanye West

DJ of the Year

DJ AM

DJ Drama

DJ Khaled

DJ Tony Neal

DJ Greg Street

Hustler of the Year

Diddy

Drake

Jay-Z

Lil Wayne

Kanye West

Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style)

Jay-Z

Kid Cudi

Lil Wayne

Soulja Boy Tell’em

Kanye West

Best Hip-Hop Blog Site

All Hip Hop

Nah Right

SOHH

This Is 50

World Star Hip Hop

People’s Champ (Viewers Choice)

Dorrough – Ice Cream Paint Job

Fabolous f/ The-Dream – Throw It In The Bag

Kid Cudi – Day “N” Nite

Soulja Boy Tell’em – Turn My Swag On

Kanye West f/ Young Jeezy – Amazing