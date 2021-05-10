Is Jay-Z Looking To Start His Own Film Production Company?

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

If you thought Jay-Z making bank with the moves he’s been making as of late was enough to have him kick back and take it easy for a minute, think again.

According to TMZ the Hip-Hop icon might be on the verge of starting his own production company as they’ve obtained legal documents that show S. Carter Enterprises has filed “to trademark “2/J” on May 3 for “entertainment services in the nature of creation, development, and production” of television programming, TV series, movies and similar projects.”

Oh word? Jigga’s trying to get in on that feature film paper and judging from his past, he’s not going to stop until he gets a piece of that pie.

Whether making a killing with his music streaming service in Tidal or pocketing a grip with his own cognac, D’Usse or even getting into the legal marijuana market with Monogram, Jay-Z’s been grinding like a man on a mission to make millions even though he’s already a billionaire. Seriously, is there any place or product that Jay-Z hasn’t got some paper from? The man once owned a piece of the Brooklyn Nets for God’s sake.

Now with this new move Jay’s only going to become even a bigger player in the entertainment industry. We suspect Beyoncé’s going to be starring in all kinds of feature films should that be the case.

We. Can’t. Wait.